Renewal of both principals' contracts and the assistant principal's contract were approved at the Thursday night meeting of the Keys School Board.
Tami Woods elementary/middle school principal; Steven Goss, high school principal; and Leslie Bridges, Elementary/middle school assistant principal will remain in their current roles.
Architect Mike Speth presented updates to the campus improvements related to the gymnasium addition. Using slides, he showed how all three utilities - gas, water and electric - will have to be relocated around the area where the gym will be built, offering "a good strategy for minimal impact on the existing building."
Construction manager Rodney Schilt also addressed the board about the relocation of the utility lines. He said they've done a lot of strategizing and think they've determined the best solutions for each utility line. What did surprise him was the cost of a backhoe to dig the 4-foot-deep ditches for some of the lines.
"It's $6 per foot in Wagoner County, and the guys get $21 per foot in Cherokee County due to the solid rock encountered," said Schilt.
Speth also showed how the new structure will connect with the current facility, where current fire walls are in the existing structure, and how the sprinkler system will be utilized and extended in the new gym.
Board member Dexter Scott asked about the cost of a sprinkler system compared to a fire wall. Speth explained that due to the size of the facility, sprinklers were required and he would be meeting with the fire chief to go over the plans.
Design development is already done, said Speth who indicated they were ahead of schedule on the design, at this time.
"It's a straight-forward, relatively simple design and under budget, but we'll know for sure when the bids come in," he said.
Construction is set to begin around July 1, but bids will go out this month for relocating the utility lines, so the board can vote on the companies at the March meeting and work can be completed during spring break.
Bids will also be taken for food service providers, but the board considered staying with the current company.
"It's important to open for bids; it keeps everything competitive," said Radean Foreman, board president.
Three speech pathologists have been hired to finish the school year. A permanent replacement will be hired for next year.
The consent agenda also included a license agreement with Oklahoma Teacher and Leader Effectiveness/McRel for 2020-21, and an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the 2020 Alternative Fuel School Bus Program. The board also accepted Assistant Librarian Sue Maxey's letter of resignation.
Tami Woods said students have been doing great with Leader in Me and Leadership Assemblies. The next one is Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., led by the third-grade classes in the elementary gym. A vaping presentation is set for Feb. 19.
"In an effort to increase student attendance, we are keeping score to reward the classrooms with the best attendance and that showed the most growth in reading and math," said Principal Woods. "Classrooms are recognized at our monthly Leadership Assembly. We've given out nine ice cream parties so far. It's incentive, so they do think about it."
It's been busy at the high school too, according to Goss. Agriculture kids have been busy since the first of the year with livestock judging. They'll have 10 shows this year compared to three last year.
"Our kids are always doing neat stuff, and winning awards," said Goss. "We're really proud of Brody Teague who was named All American."
What's next
The Keys Public Schools Board of Education will meet Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. in the high school.
