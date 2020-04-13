By Renee Fite
The Keys School Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday, April 6, at noon in the school library to open bids for the bond approved by voters.
The winning bid was Baker Group from Oklahoma City with Armstrong Bank at 1.976876 percent, according to Vol Woods, superintendent.
The board met Thursday, April 9, to discuss how distance learning is working and how teachers are preparing for it in the fall if students, teachers and staff are unable to return to school by August. Google Classroom is the resource the school is using.
"We discussed the impact the virus is having on current and especially future school funding," said Woods. His superintendent's report included an update on the construction, which included putting out bids on the concrete for the animal science building.
The board hired a new agriculture instructor for the 2020-'21 school year: Kash Allen, a former Keys student. He is replacing Jay Stinnett, who is retiring again, Woods said.
Allen credits his passion for agriculture by his early experiences in 4-H and FFA at Keys, which not only enhanced his success as a student, but provided a career path. At Eastern Oklahoma State College he was a member of the Horticulture, Livestock Management and Knowledge Bowl teams; was with the Ag Ambassadors; and was in the Aggie Club. He was awarded the outstanding graduate in the agriculture division in 2018. At OSU, he was a member of the livestock judging team.
Allen believes he can help empower students by engaging them through information and hands-on activities; help them find a niche within the school; and promote a sense of belonging among them.
"My involvement and success have come from my dedicated work ethic and willingness to learn," he said. "I wish to instill these qualities in my students, not only to shape them into being good students, but even better people in our society."
The board OK'd a supplemental appropriations for another $390,244.41; renewed a contract with accountant Kevin Dudley to provide payroll services for the 2020-'21 school year; and approved contracts with Beth Anne Manipella for occupational therapy services and Weaver Drug Testing Lab.
The school had charged the senior trip expenses to the school credit card and paid for it out of the senior activity fund account, Woods said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.