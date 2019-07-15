by Renee Fite
KEYS - Though it's usually the slowest month for the regular school board meetings at Keys Public School, the July 11 meeting was business as usual.
In his administration report, Superintendent Vol Woods said lot of summer projects are completed or well on their way.
"The band room remodel is almost compete with new carpet and new paint inside and out," Woods said.
A wall between two rooms was removed to enlarge the space. Bus Barn offices are almost completed, too.
"The baseball field cleanup has begun. We had a strong wind blow the top off of the visitors' dugout. Softball fence repair is almost completed and several classrooms have been painted," said Woods.
Security is a focus for public schools today. A second entrance into the high school will soon be completed to add more security.
"After the bell rings at 8 a.m., the main entrance will be locked and visitors will be directed to a door north of the main entrance that will require them to be buzzed into a waiting room. Once they have been cleared from the waiting room, they will be checked in and allowed to enter into the building," Woods said.
Principal Steven Goss updated the board on the arrival of a new trophy case, and the floors have been redone.
In the classroom this year, Spanish classes will be offered through Rider Classroom Spanish, an interactive online service.
"It will be a good quality conference class for the students," Goss said.
In the consent agenda, all duties were reassigned, all leases were reapproved, revisions to the handbook was approved, and a child nutrition policy was updated. Doug Mann was appointed hearing officer of the district for the 2019-2020 school year; Debbie Rucker as activity fund clerk and minutes clerk for the fiscal year; and Debbie Ross as encumbrance clerk and alternative minutes clerk for fiscal year.
"Negotiations are tentatively agreed to with the association and only require final association/board approval," Woods said.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the high school.
