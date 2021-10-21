After much anticipation, the Animal Science Building and the Gym Annex at Keys Public Schools have been completed.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, the Keys Public School Board was able to preview the buildings after they approved general consent agenda items. The construction manager and architect were both in attendance.
The panel passed a resolution calling for a school board election to fill seat No. 2, which is currently held by Jerry Hooper, who has not told Keys Superintendent Vol Woods whether he intended to run again. The primary election will be held on Feb. 8, and if a majority – more than 50 percent – is not reached, they will hold a general election on April 8.
They also adopted policy recommendations from the Oklahoma State School Board Association that addressed transfers for Special Education students, extracurricular activities, emergency medical services, the Emergency Action Plan, seizures, medical marijuana, board member terms of office, bids, graduation requirements, and student transfers.
“Schools can be reimbursed for services provided to Medicaid eligible students but the process is cumbersome so OSDE and OHCA have teamed up to offer their help in collecting those funds through a third party vendor,” said Woods.
They contracted speech services with Shebly Doughty and Janet Hall for the 2021-2022 school year, and they approved Endex Inc. for the elementary alarm monitoring contract.
“They will come in on Mondays to provide services for the additional speech students we have gained this year,” said Woods.
