By Renee Fite
KEYS - Considering the stormy weather, it was a good night for a short agenda at the Keys High School Board meeting Thursday.
In his report, Superintendent Vol Woods talked about Homecoming Friday night and Thursday's parade.
"The parade was great. We just barely got it in between the rain showers," Woods said. "I enjoyed seeing all of the royalty - football, basketball, track, FFA, Speech and Debate, etc. We do one crowning for all of the activity groups."
He encouraged people to look on their Facebook page to see the photos.
The Fall Festival is coming up on Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m., at the high school gym.
"It will be the same as last year, and free to kids," Woods said. "We are excited about this upcoming community-school event."
Many of the local churches, clubs, and organizations will be setting up booths in the gym and passing out candy.
"There will be no cost to attend and play games or visit the petting zoo. This is not a school fundraiser, but rather an opportunity for students to dress up and have fun in a safe environment," said Woods.
A few clubs and organizations will offer specialty events for a fee, such as the new Spooky Trail Hayride sponsored by the FFA and 4-H groups.
"We will also have DJ music and large inflatables for family fun," Woods said.
The transportation department at Keys has taken a step up. Four new propane buses and the check from the Department of Environmental Quality for reimbursement are in. Four older school buses are now added to the surplus property list to be sold. High school counselor Robbie Smith was approved for a bus driver contract.
"Two of the propane buses we bought with Volkswagen settlement money," Woods said. "They're environmentally friendly and, with the reimbursement check, they were half price."
An annual Election Resolution calling for a school board election for seat No. 5 was approved, and Woods said he expects incumbent Dexter Scott to run again.
In other business Lori Kimble, with the Alan Chapman Accounting firm, presented the 2018-'19 audit.
"There were no findings, which means everything was good," said Woods.
All items on the general consent agenda passed, including the minutes of September's meeting, purchase orders 287-366, and warrants 470-690 from the general fund; purchase orders 16-19, and warrants 15-19 from the building fund; a fundraiser list; a contract with BiLD Architects contract for new construction that will be funded by the recently passed bond issue; and a contract with construction managers Schilt Management Services Inc.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.