School improvements on tap with the passing of the bond election were the main topic at the Keys School Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Superintendent Vol Woods noted the funds would not become available until July 2020, but he recommended spending money from the building fund to do some preliminary dirt work.
He also acknowledged he was appreciative of the community support.
"The 78.23 percent of 'yes' voters tells me people are happy with what we're doing," Wood said.
Dirt work is the primary goal for preparation, but preliminary steps must be made. Those include contacting the Oklahoma One-Call System, OKIE811, for permits to see where lines are buried underground, and to ensure land and facilities surveys are on tap.
"We can put down a pad for the ag building and we may get pads done for the cafeteria work," Woods said.
Another survey will determine how much weight the ground will hold. Engineering specs and an architect will be needed for some of the work, like the gym, and hiring a construction manager is being considered.
"He would work for us and set up subcontractors, who would also work for us, and he would look for ways to save money, and consider quality materials," said Woods.
Woods learned the county needs to update its Federal Emergency Management Agency plan before he can apply to have work done on a "FEMA building" for the elementary school.
"I contacted their office in Tahlequah and was told they're waiting on some data," he said.
The goal is to find the safest, most effective way to connect the elementary and middle school buildings, Woods said.
Principal Tami Woods announced Family Night is Sept. 19, 3-6 p.m.
"People love doing Thanksgiving here and we'll do that again," said Tami Woods.
The August/September Leadership Habit 1 is "Be Proactive." Grades 7-8 will lead the Leadership Assembly Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. in the gym. One aspect of Leader in Me is reading and saying positive affirmations.
"The Keys Elementary team wants each student to know that his or her worth exceeds any score or any test or any mark on any grade report," Tami Woods said. "We want all of our students to feel successful. We want all students to become leaders of their lives, leaders in the school and leaders of their futures."
The elementary school has several positions in the cafeteria open, such as cooks.
The arts was first on a list of comments by High School Principal Steven Goss.
"I'm impressed with the arts program here. It's really good for the size of the school we are," said Goss. "Mrs. [Anne-Marie] Ryals is taking students to see "Les Miserable," and today the students were screenprinting in Ms. [Mojah] Hamners art class. I see growth in of the drama department and the play [Jessica] Matthews is working on with the kids. We spend a lot of time talking about athletics and ag, but these students accomplish a lot, too."
Changes for the graduating senior class will include travel on a charter bus.
"The senior parent group has held one meeting and we're moving away from an after-party. We're looking at going to Six Flags," said Goss.
Goss is leading a personal charge to stop vaping.
"Last year, we took 80 away from kids. They're not allowed on campus, and with legalized marijuana you can't be too sure what they're smoking," he said.
A private company was used to bring a drug dog on campus recently.
"It is trained to smell gun powder, vaping and drugs. None were found. The sheriff's department has dogs, too, and we'll be using them. We'll do it three more times this year," said Goss.
He said their No. 1 job is to educate kids, but also to keep them safe.
As athletic director, Goss said the school is starting esports.
"A video game company in Tahlequah is supporting us, and I think it's a good deal," Goss said.
As for football, he said the first game didn't go the way they wanted.
"Checotah has a tough team," said Goss. "Softball won and cross country is off to a good start. Both boys and girls teams look like they'll qualify for state."
Doing Facebook Live video is a new idea of his. Goss is doing them Monday mornings at 9.
What's next
Keys School Board meets the second Thursday of each month at Keys High School. The next meeting is Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.