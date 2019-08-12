Keys High School Teacher In-service starts Monday, and students start class on Thursday, Superintendent Vol Woods told members of the school board at their meeting Thursday.
"We are ready!" Woods said.
Over the summer, the school has been cleaned, repairs made, floors waxed, computers updated and installed, and a wall removed to double the size of the band room.
With a new, experienced band director, the music program is expected to grow.
The Child Nutrition Program's meal prices for 2019-2020 were set.
Student breakfast is $1.75 to $1.70 and lunch ranges from $2.70 to $2.80. Adult breakfast is from $.80 to $1.85, and lunch runs from $3.70 to $3.80. These rates are based on a state formula schools have to use, said Woods, "and we have to raise prices to meet the calculation."
OPAA won the Child Nutrition Contract for 2019-'20.
Jennifer Vanzant resigned as the cafeteria manager, and her position will be filled by an OPAA employee.
Jay Stinnett was hired as the Ag Ed teacher, said Woods, making it a two-teacher department. Jay Baker was hired as a lay football coach.
Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss presented the Annual Dropout and Student College Remediation report.
Items on the consent agenda were passed, including warrants and purchase orders, and contracts for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board also authorized Activity Fund subaccounts; set the credit card limits to $35,000 for the general fund and $25,000 for activity; OK'd a list of requested activity account fundraisers; and recommended student transfer lists.
A Collaborative Service Agreement with Ki-Bois, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education Contract for Secondary Career and Technology Education programs, and the annual review of COB Purchasing and Procurement and CO-W (Health and Wellness Policy) were approved.
