KEYS - Keys School Board members learned during their December meeting on Thursday that the district has been placed on the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll.
Keys Elementary and Middle School Principal Tami Woods received a letter from the Leader in Me organization, congratulating the school on earning the 2019 recognition, and acknowledging that the ranking stemmed from 63.5 percent in 2018, to 75.2 percent in 2019. This letter also included a special decal to add to the Keys' Lighthouse Banner.
"This is so exciting," said Woods. "We're very pleased with our tremendous growth, but we continue to strive to improve and help every child."
Progress is posted outside each classroom door.
"It shows all the kids are growing like crazy," she said. "By looking closely at curriculum, we can figure out where to tweak it. We've had a trial run with Shirley English, and I can walk down the hall and hear kids singing. I can't wait to see how they grow."
Changing the culture of testing is part of Woods' plan to help students.
"It starts with teachers and how they talk about testing to the kids," she said, giving an example of sounding joyful about testing instead of something necessary and unpleasant. "We help them get a mindset to do our best and not be afraid of it; that's it's just part of life."
In her report, Woods told the board more art is being added to the after-school program. Along with homework help, the students rotate through a variety of activities through the week as part of Boys & Girls Club, including computer lab, board games, and either playing outside or in the gym.
ACT testing and the Oklahoma School Report Card results were topics addressed by Keys High School Principal Steven Goss. He's had multiple meetings with teachers to discuss how to improve academic achievement scores. One measure they'll be implementing is aiming more at ACT scores, including grammar.
"Only one college in Oklahoma asks for those scores," Goss said. "We've been teaching more for Comp 1, AP Style, reading comprehension, and we're adding more grammar. We have three good English teachers, so we're going to see improvement."
In his report, Superintendent Vol Woods told the board the school has a LinkedIn page.
Woods also advised the board that KiBois' contract for transportation was suspended, but should be renewed next year. Another company will be used by the district in the interim. As for vehicles, the truck used by the agriculture class will be paid off this month, the new mini-bus arrived, and Keys Cougars decals are being put on all school vehicles that don't yet have them.
"The mini-bus has already been used three times this week. It's safe and drivers don't need a CDL license," said Woods.
Computer upgrades will be done during the Christmas break, and in January, the school should know about the propane bus application.
Greg Barnes will coach soccer, and Paul Whitley will coach grades 5-6 girls' basketball. "They went over the site work to make sure about all that's involved. They'll be here in January," said Woods.
For continued safety, the Rave Mobile Safety system will be used, and it will alert designated personnel through an app when an emergency incident requiring a public safety response is required, and indicate what the emergency is, such as a fire. It also calls 911, according to Woods.
"This way, I know if Tammy pushed it and that something is going on at the elementary or middle school, and she doesn't have to stop and try to call us while dealing with whatever emergency there is," said Goss. "The state is paying for all of us to get this."
Woods noted the special education department received a Level 1 rating, the best it can get.
What's next
The January meeting of the Keys School Board is the third Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., in the high school.
