Keys Superintendent Vol Woods told board members at their regular monthly meeting Thursday, May 14, that the school will have a total loss of funding due to COVID-19 up to $157,649.70 for the 2020-'21 school year. This includes state funding loss of 4.59 percent, or about $95 per student.
Woods is looking at the CARES Act and governor's funds to help offset some of the loss.
Distance learning is going well, according to Woods.
"It changes daily, but we're supposed to have guidelines before Memorial Day as to how to open the school safely in the fall," said Woods.
Transportation on buses is just one of the variables.
"We have a lot unanswered questions. Should the kids wear masks? Should they sit in alternating seats? If the state asks for that, it would mean adding three or four trips per route. Another concern is the cafeteria, so kids may be eating lunch in the classroom. The state has also asked schools to make a schedule so only 10 students are in the hall at the same time," said Woods.
School administrators and teachers can communicate with students about lessons and other information through tightly regulated emails, except for the young elementary-age kids.
"Most have internet at home, and we're trying to figure that out for those who don't," Woods said.
He is looking into adjusting the 21st Century Grant funds that would have been used for summer school to purchase Chromebooks for students to use at home.
Some schools are looking at four classroom days and Fridays being a virtual day, Woods said. Another option is taking core classes at school and electives virtually. While the plan is to open, virtual learning through Google Classroom is teaching classroom teachers new skills.
"Districtwide teacher training went well," Principal Tami Woods told the board. "We used social distancing and never had more than 10 at a time for two-hour blocks. When they left, they were in the process of building their virtual classroom. Those who felt they needed additional training will come back May 22."
Virtual summer school is being prepared and will include academics, art, music, and exercises, which will change weekly.
High School Principal Steven Goss said graduation is set for July 11, with baccalaureate the Sunday before. Prom is scheduled for July 9. A senior trip is being planned for July 7, with an idea of something like a trip to the Tulsa Zoo and a nice dinner.
June 1 begins Phase 3 of opening the state, and Goss will meet with coaches to determine the best plan for athletes.
All grades are posted, and for the third year, Keys High School has 100 percent graduating.
The consent agenda passed, including the minutes of the April regular meeting and the April 6 special meeting, continuing with Drew Kimble as auditor for the 2019-'20 school year, and reimbursement of ICTC to haul students to the campus. Amber George will provide contracted speech pathology services, and Teresa Roberts will do special education testing as the school psychologist.
Keys joined the Oklahoma State School Boards Association again and will use its school board policy service and approved the OSSBA recommended policy change to BBH-R1, the new board member workshop. The board approved the Special Education Title program assurances/agreements.
OPAA Food Service Management Co. won the contract with the best bid at $2.8763 fixed price per meal and Keystone was at $3.267.
Work is progressing on building improvements. Winning bids on the agriculture/animal science building include Bob Johnson and Sons Plumbing at $2,650 for underslab work, Danny Hughes Concrete Specialists at $74,875 for the concrete slab, and Vanguard Builders at $56,772 for erection of the building.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting is set for June 11 at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.