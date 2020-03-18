Keys Public Schools has announced some updates to school activities. All dates may change, depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
All KPS academic and extracurricular activities have ceased through at least April 3. As of March 18, administration stated on social media that classes would resume on April 6.
Beginning next week, free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, for all children under age 18.
Keys High School Principal Steven Goss said in the KPS Facebook group that educators will not be assigning coursework.
“We do encourage all families to keep students working and active during this closure. I will post some websites and activities next week for students,” he said.
All athletic games, practices and facilities are cancelled or closed during the closure.
KHS prom has been moved to May 2 at The Venue in Tahlequah.
Senior Trip: Six Flags Over Texas is currently closed and plans for a senior class trip will be adjusted.
“If a trip is possible, we are certainly going to attempt to have one if and when it is safe to do so,” said Goss.
Baccalaureate is still May 3-8.
“I will do a Facebook Live next Monday and I will be able to answer questions at that time,” said Goss.
For more information, call Keys Elementary at 918-456-4501 or Keys High School at 918-458-1835.
