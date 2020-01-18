KEYS - VIPE Streaming was approved to help Keys Public Schools connect to the community after a vote of the board of education Thursday.
High School Principal and Athletic Director Steven Goss was excited about the possibilities.
"It gives us 35 events and we get to choose, and it's less than $1,000," said Goss. "We can do sports, kindergarten program, graduation, whatever we want."
The company will sell advertising and the school can sell sponsorships. Goss considers it a good deal. A website that links to Keys' website and includes schedules will be set up. Student-led broadcasting is also encouraged.
Students will be seeing the world through the arts with the help of a grant, and Principal Tami Woods is thrilled for the kids. Trips include Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Will Rogers Museum in Claremore, Gilcrease and Philbrook Museums in Tulsa, Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas, Tulsa Zoo, Art Center of the Ozarks, Tulsa Symphony, and Oklahoma Aquarium.
On Friday, fifth- and sixth-grade students traveled to Zarrow Performing Arts in Broken Arrow to see "Peter and the Wolf." Next Friday, kindergartners will experience the Oklahoma Aquarium.
"That is part of our 21st Century Grant that pays for our after-school program," said Superintendent Vol Woods.
His contract as superintendent was continued for another three years, and the consent agenda passed, except for one item.
A speech pathologist is being sought for two days a week to fill in for the next eight weeks, according to Principal Tami Woods. They are working with a company to hire someone part time, she said. That item was removed from the agenda until a person can be found.
While vaping is a problem at most schools, Keys has not had many incidents. Goss said he's collected three vapes this year, including one that was in three parts, with three boys each having one segment.
Principal Woods has invited Alena Korbut, a pharmacist with U.S. Public Health Services at the Cherokee Nation, to speak on the topic to students.
"It's killing kids, and little kids are impressionable; if you tell them it will kill you, they believe it," she said.
Goss said they've had drug canines out three times this year, and the vapes found were tested for THC, with assistance from Student Resource Officer Bob Lewandowski. All were negative.
The attendance policy was revisited and changed from 14 to 10 days of unexcused absences. Having students chronically absent causes the school's "report card" to receive a low score.
"They're tying lots of things to the report card, like moving to a four-day school week," Woods said. "I've had lots of face-to-face meetings with parents and phone calls about unexcused absences."
Board President Raydean Foreman noted the change would also have to be amended in the handbook.
A timeline on construction at the school was updated by Woods. They had bids come in under what was anticipated, with the GeoTech survey coming in under budget, saving $12,250.
The new Animal Science Building will be large, and officials hope to add a lean-to. A dirt pad was prepared so it can be added in the future. Gas, water and electric line placements were also discussed, mostly related to the high school annex gym, due to water and electrical lines.
Progress continues on the baseball field dugouts, which were blown away in a storm last year. They are building them stronger and adding a fence in front of the dugout to protect players.
Two buses are being sold and replaced by propane buses. They will get two propane buses at half price.
The principal said ACT preparation continues, and an ACT trainer was hired to provide a workshop in February.
A challenge for Goss this week is to complete a 37-page evaluation for Alternative Education in a new rubric.
Ninth-grade recruitment night will be in February, and all rural schools are invited, including Woodall, Tenkiller, Briggs and Rocky Mountain.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 pm. at Keys High School.
