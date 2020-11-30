The Keys High School Academic Team had another undefeated season.
The group had victories over Vian, Gore and Morris at the Class Regional Tournament, and secured the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association District Championship and Indian Territory Academic Conference Championship, as well.
At the ITAC, KHS' Ann Marie Ryals was named Coach of the Year; Reed Trimble was named MVP and a Top Team Individual along with Jaycee Gideon.
The KHS Academic Team will compete again at Caney Valley in January.
