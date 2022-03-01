Keys Speech and Debate finishes second in recent qualifier

The Keys Speech and Debate team competed in their last qualifier this weekend where it won second in overall sweepstakes points. From left are: Ashton Deardeuff, Rhylee Chuculate, Meadow Deem, Nathan Allen, Lacey Laymon, Sam Hair, Ben Schaus, Victor Childs, Jaycee Gideon, Abi Matthews, Kelsea Poindexter, Reagan Wright, and Emma Teague.