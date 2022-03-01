Keys Speech and Debate finishes second in recent qualifier

The Keys Speech and Debate team competed in their last qualifier this weekend where it won second in overall sweepstakes points.
The tournament was planned in person, but switched to virtual due to last week’s ice storm.
Team coach Jessica Matthews said that the team responded to adversity.
"They always do. They are tenacious," she said.
Online, Victor Childs competed in his first debate tournament. Childs was recruited out of Matthews' English class. He went 2-1 for a second place victory in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
In the Championship division, Keys competed against 14 other schools for another ballot and in hopes for additional hardware. They succeeded. In the Champ division, Keys had 18 of their 24 entries advance to finals.
In policy debate, Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright placed third, Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen placed second; in dramatic duet acting, Reagan Wright and Abi Matthews placed second; in dramatic interpretation, Sam Hair placed fifth; in humorous duet acting, Sam Hair and Asthon Deardeuff placed fourth and Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen second; in humorous interpretation acting, Ashton Deardeuff placed eighth, Nathan Allen fifth, and Ben Schaus fourth; in monologue acting, Emma Teague placed fourth, Rhylee Chuculate third, and Sam Hair first; original oratory speaking, Kelsea Poindexter placed eighth and Abi Matthews placed sixth; in prose interpretation, Lacey Laymon placed fourth and Nathan Allen placed first; in standard oratory speaking, Lacey Laymon placed sixth and Abi Matthews placed fourth.
The team advanced 28 entries to the Regional tournament on Mar. 25-26.
