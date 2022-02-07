Keys Speech and Debate places third in 2022 Norma J. Smith Memorial Tournament

The Keys Speech and Debate team virtually attended the 2022 Norma J. Smith Memorial Tournament hosted by Poteau Public Schools Feb. 3-5.
The tournament included 20 high school teams from classes 6A to 3A. Keys advanced in 19 of their 26 entries to their respective events, which include acting, public speaking, and debate. Keys won third place overall in the Championship division.
In the 4A class division, Lacey Laymon placed first in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Kelsea Poindexter placed first in domestic extemporaneous speaking, and Reagan Wright and Abigail Matthews placed first in dramatic duet acting. Keys added three new events to their Regional qualifications.
In the Championship division, the following competitors advanced to finals: in dramatic interpretation acting, Sam Hair placed seventh; in dramatic duet acting, Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate placed fourth; in humorous duet acting, Sam Hair and Ashton Deardeuff placed sixth, and Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen placed second; in humorous interpretation acting, Ben Schaus placed fifth and Nathan Allen placed third; in monolog acting, Sam Hair placed fifth and Rhylee Chuculate placed second; in prose acting, Nathan Allen placed fifth; in standard oratory acting, Emma Teague placed second and Abigail Matthews placed first; and in policy debate, Keys had three teams place top 6: Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen placed sixth; Meadow Deem, Rhylee Chuculate, and Emma Teague third; and Reagan Wright and Kelsea Poindexter won first.
The team has two more invitationals before Regionals in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.