Keys Speech and Debate team competes at Haskell Invitational

The Keys Speech and Debate team pose for a photo. Front row, from left, are: Pam Burney, Meadow Deem, Abi Matthews, Rhylee Chuculate, Riley Peevy, and Ciera Baldree. Middle row: Hannah Brunk, Ella Green, Riley Thomas, Reagan Wright, Gillian Howe, Gracie Landaverde, Lacey Laymon, and Emma Teague. Back row: Nathan Allen, Victor Childs, Sam Hair, Angel Maldonado, Triston McCollum, and Hawk Dilldine. Not pictured is Braden Mensack and Maggie Dickerson.