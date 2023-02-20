Keys Speech and Debate team competes at Haskell Invitational

The Keys Speech and Debate team competed at the Haskell Invitational Feb. 10 and 11, along with 22 other schools.
Keys placed second in overall sweepstakes, gained two new regional qualifications, and had 31 finalists in the Championship division.
Those who placed and qualified for Regionals includes Triston McCollum with first in foreign extemporaneous speaking; and Reagan Wright with second in Lincoln Douglas debate.
In the Championship division the following students advanced three rounds into finals: policy debate Rhylee Chuculate and partner Meadow Deem received eighth place; Lacey Laymon and partner Emma Teague took seventh place; in dramatic duet acting Abi Matthews and partner Ella Green received sixth; Meadow Deem and partner Pam Burney placed fifth; in dramatic interpretation Meadow Deem took sixth; in foreign extemporaneous speaking Victor Childs received fourth; in humorous duet acting Rhylee Chuculate and Nathan Allen won fifth; in humorous interpretation Nathan Allen took second; in Lincoln Douglas debate Braden Mensack placed sixth, Hawk Dilldine took fifth, and Victor Childs received fourthth; in monologue acting Riley Thomas took fifth, Sam Hair placed fourth, and Rhylee Chuculate won first; in original oratory Reagan Wright placed sixth, Emma Teague took fourth, and Abi Matthews won second; in poetry Sam Hair placed eighth; in prose Riley Peevy took sixth, Gracie Landaverde won fifth, Riley Thomas placed third, and Nathan Allen won second; in standard oratory speaking Angel Maldonado placed eighth, Ella Green won sixth, Ciera Baldree took fifth, Gillian Howe won fourth, and Pam Burney won first; and in program interpretation Abi Matthews took third.
Keys has 61 qualifications for Regionals. That number will reduce because some students have qualified in more than three events. OSSAA only allows students to compete in three, hoping to advance those three to the state tournament.
