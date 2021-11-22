Keys Speech and Debate team competes in person, finishes fourth

After nearly two years, the Keys Speech and Debate team competed in an in-person tournament. The OSSAA circuit has allowed tournament directors to choose their format, in-person or virtual, due to concerns with the COVID pandemic.
According to their coach, Jessica Matthews, Keys students were delighted to get back on the bus. They were joined by six alumni eager to do the same. The team competed with 10 of its members at the Mounds invitational, Nov. 19-20.
At this tournament, many other schools were eager to get feedback from judges as well. Keys advanced all members to finals in 13 events. They placed fourth overall, the difference between second and fourth was two points for sweeps.
In policy debate, debating protection of water resources, Keys took first through third out of eight teams: Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen placed third; Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague placed second; and Kelsea Poindexter, Reagan Wright, and Rhylee Chuculate, with an undefeated season, placed first.
In acting and public speaking events, the following placed in their respective events: monologue acting, Samuel Hair, fifth, and Emma Teague, third; dramatic interpretation, Samuel Hair, sixth; humorous interpretation, Hunter Ryan, third, prose interpretation, Nathan Allen advanced from 26 students to finals and earned eighth; original oratory, Kelsea Poindexter, seventh, and Reagan Wright, second; poetry interpretation, Reagan Wright, sixth, and Benjamin Schaus, fifth; and humorous duet acting, Hunter Ryan and Ashton Deardeuff, third.
"Perhaps the best moments were spent watching the team be complimented on talent and their tournament etiquette," said Matthews.
The team will compete virtually at Oologah in early December.
