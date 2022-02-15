Keys Speech and Debate Team gives strong performance in Haskell

For the second time this year, Keys Speech and Debate Team finally got to get back on the bus for a tournament in Haskell on Feb. 11-12, and the team couldn't have been happier about it.
Keys was able to secure three new regional entries in the 4A division and several braggings rights in the Champ division.
Qualifying for Regionals were: Victor Childs who earned third; Kelsea Poindexter earned second, foreign extemporaneous speaking; and Jaycee Gideon earned second, domestic extemporaneous speaking event.
In the Championship division, Keys was able to compete against all divisions and schools, including state championship schools from 3A and 4A.
The following went to finals: In dramatic duet acting Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate placed eight; Abigail Matthews and Reagan Wright placed sixth; in dramatic interpretation, Meadow Deem placed eighth; in humorous duet acting, Nathan Allen and Benjamin Schaus placed fifth, and Ashton Deardeuff and Samuel Hair placed second; in humorous interpretation, Ashton Deardeuff placed eighth, Benjamin Schaus sixth, and Nathan Allen fifth; in original oratory, Reagan Wright sixth and Abigail Matthews placed fourth; in poetry, Reagan Wright placed eighth; In standard oratory, Lacey Laymon placed sixth; in policy debate, Emma Teague and Lacey Laymon placed top 3 out of 18 teams.
The team has one more invitational before Regionals.
