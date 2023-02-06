Keys Speech and Debate team leaves competition with wins, regional qualifications

KEYS – On Jan. 27 and 28 the Keys Speech and Debate team took another opportunity to act out scenes, give speeches, and debate current events.
There the team left with 10 new qualifications for regionals and two first place trophies for the 4A division and the championship division – an open class division.
In 4A the following competitors became qualified for regionals: in Lincoln Douglas debate Angel Maldonado placed second; in domestic extemporaneous speaking Sam Hair placed second and Hawk Dilldine took first; in humorous duet acting Riley Peevy and Triston McCollum placed first; in humorous interpretation Triston McCollum placed third, Angel Maldonado took second, and Maggie Dickerson placed first; in monologue acting Emma Teague placed second and Riley Thomas took first; in original oratory Emma Teague placed first; in policy debate Reagan Wright and Ana Torres placed first; in public forum debate Pam Burney and Gillian Howe placed third; Ciera Baldree and Maggie Dickeron took second; and Riley Thomas and Gracie Landaverde placed first.
In the championship open division in dramatic duet acting, Ella Green and Abigail Matthews placed third and Meadow Deem and Pam Burney placed second; in dramatic interpretation Meadow Deem placed second; in foreign extemporaneous speaking Victor Childs placed first; in humorous duet acting Nathan Allen and Rhylee Chuculate placed third; in humorous interpretation Nathan Allen placed second; in original oratory Abigail Matthews took third; in prose interpretation Gracie Landaverde placed third; in policy debate Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate placed second.
