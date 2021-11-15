Keys Speech and Debate team takes first at Riverfield virtual tournament

The Keys Speech and Debate team took their first win of the year at the Riverfield virtual tournament. The team entered 17 events in acting, public speaking, and debate and qualified for the regional tournament in 16 of the categories. Coach Jessica Matthews was proud.
The following placed and qualified at the regionals at Riverfield: in dramatic duet acting, Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate placed first; in dramatic duet acting, Hunter Ryan and Ashton Deardeuff placed second; in humorous interpretation acting, Hunter Ryan placed second; in dramatic interpretation acting, Samuel Hair placed second; in monologue acting, Samuel Hair placed third and Emma Teague second; in poetry acting, Benjamin Schaus placed second and Reagan Wright placed first; in prose acting, Abigail Matthews placed third, Nathan Allen second, and Lacey Laymon first with straight 1s from the panel of three judges; in original oratory speaking, Kelsea Poindexter placed second and Reagan Wright placed first; in standard oratory speaking Abigail Matthews placed first with straight 1's from the final panel judges; and in policy debate, Nathan Allen and Benjamin Schaus, first-time debaters, placed second with a 2-1 record, while Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright placed first with a 3-0 record.
The team won with 78 points. Second place had 45.
The team will get back on the bus for the first time since 2020 next weekend on their way to Mounds to compete in another invitational qualifier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.