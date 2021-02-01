The Keys High School Speech and Debate team of debaters, actors, and public speakers entered the Sequoyah invitational, Jan. 27-29, in hopes of adding a few more qualifications to their regional entry in March and gaining more input for their already qualified events.
Keys competed in both the 4A Division and the Champ Division against 3-5A.
In debate events, the following students went to finals: in champ policy debate debating criminal justice reform, Reagan Wright and Kelsea Poindexter placed third, and Emma Teague and Lacey Laymon placed second. In champ public forum debate, debating the National Security Agency's right to surveil, Charlee Day and Braden Mensack placed second.
In acting events, the following students went to finals: in 4A dramatic interpretation, Charlee Day placed first; in champ dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon placed sixth; in 4A humorous interpretation, Jordan Andrews placed second; in champ humorous interpretation, Nathan Erwin placed third, and Benjamin Schaus placed first; in 4A monologue, Carlee Gideon placed third, and Abigail Matthews placed second; in champ monologue, Allison Philips placed fifth, and Emma Teague placed third; in 4A prose, Braden Mensack placed fourth; in champ prose, Lacey Laymon placed third, and Allison Phillips placed second; in champ dramatic due, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day placed second, and Jaycee Gideon and Benjamin Schaus placed first; in champ humorous duet, Benjamin Schaus and Nathan Erwin placed third, Abigail Matthews and Jaycee Gideon placed second, and Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews placed first; in champ poetry, Jordan Andrews placed third, and Marisha Allison placed second.
In public speaking events, the following students went to finals: in champ original oratory, where students write their own speeches, Kelsea Poindexter placed sixth with a speech about imposter syndrome; Reagan Wright addressed how mental illness had been downplayed and placed fifth; Carlee Gideon argued that a new cultural connection must be found, adding that much history has been left out of books, and she placed third; Charlee Day spoke about how people must stop seeking praise for everything we do, ironically she placed first. In champ standard oratory, an event for incoming freshmen and sophomores, students give a speech someone else has already written. In that event, Emma Teague placed fifth, Lacey Laymon fourth, Abigail Matthews third, and Jaycee Gideon first. In extemporaneous speaking, a research paper spoken after 30 minutes, Reagan Wright placed fourth in domestic, Kelsea Poindexter placed third in foreign, and Braden Mensack placed seventh in champ domestic extemporaneous. Keys placed third in 4A with a small entry, and first in the Championship division.
