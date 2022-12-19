Keys Speech, Debate brings home tournament wins

Keys Speech and Debate brought home two big wins from the Muskogee Little National Tournament, which was held Dec. 9-10.
The team won hardware from 4A, second place, and the championship division that included 6A-3A, in which Keys won first place.
The team had several finalists in both divisions. Points are only awarded toward the sweepstakes trophies for finalists. Several Keys teammates came home with another set of medals and/or qualifications toward the regional tournament in March.
The following Keys Cougars placed top three in their 4A events: in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Braden Mensack received second place; in dramatic duet acting, Abigail Matthews and partner Ella Green received third; for foreign extemporaneous speaking, Meadow Deem received first; in poetry, Abigail Matthews was awarded first place; in prose, Maggie Dickerson won third; in standard oratory, Hannah Brunk placed third and Josh Flute won second; and in policy debate, Reagan Wright and partner Nathan Allen won second.
Senior Braden Mensack advanced to the semi-finals in the Lincoln Douglas Debate. He was the only debater from a small school in the semi-finals for that event. The following Keys Cougars also placed top three in their championship events: in dramatic interpretation, Lacey Laymon won second place; in humorous interpretation, Riley Peevy was awarded third and Nathan Allen placed second; in monologue, Ella Green won second place and Rhylee Chuculate received first; in prose, Nathan Allen won second; and in standard oratory, Ciera Baldree placed third with Pam Burney.
The team now has 35 regional qualifications for the regional tournament. Coach Jessica Matthews is excited about the progress being made.
"This team is hungry and their work ethic is beginning to match that. The skills they are picking up are more than medals, but we are going to keep collecting those as long as we can," said Matthews.
