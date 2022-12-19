Keys Speech, Debate brings home tournament wins

Keys Debate and Speech team were able to place in multiple events at the Muskogee Little National Tournament. From left, first row, are: Abi Matthews, Meadow Deem, Lacey Laymon, Rhylee Chuculate, Ciera Baldree, and Hannah Brunk. Second row: Gracie Landaverde, Gabi Brown, Riley Thomas, Ella Green, and Nathan Allen. Third row: Victor Childs, Triston McCollum, Gillian Howe, Josh Flute, Sam Hair, Hawk Dilldine, and Angel Maldonado. Not pictured are Emma Teague, Braden Mensack, Maggie Dickerson, Riley Peevy, Keegan Lindholm, and Pam Burney.