Keys speech, debate finishes season strong at OU contest

From April 4-9, the Keys speech and debate team competed at the University of Oklahoma among 1,200 students from divisions 3A to 6A and finished fifth within their 4A division.
Students had the opportunity to compete in competitive speech, drama, and debate, and seven in six of the 14 events advanced to the finals. The team finished three points shy from receiving hardware.
“The team is in the best place to grow,” said Jessica Matthews, Keys speech and debate coach.
Ben Schaus, senior, and Nathan Allen, freshman, are the state runners-up in humorous duet acting, and Schaus is a state medalist in humorous interpretation. Abi Matthews, sophomore, tied for state champ in original oratory. Kelsea Poindexter, senior, and Reagan Wright, junior, are state medalists in policy debate. Lacey Laymon, sophomore, and Emma Teague, sophomore, are state medalists in policy debate. Nathan Allen, sophomore, placed fourth in prose. Matthews is the state runner up in standard oratory. Laymon, sophomore, is the state champ in standard oratory speaking.
The team also finished fourth in state academics.
