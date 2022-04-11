Keys speech, debate finishes season strong at OU contest

The Keys Speech and Debate Team went to the University of Oklahoma and competed with students fom 3A to 6A and finished the season fifth overall in 4A. Front row from left are: Lacey Laymon, Meadow Deem, Reagan Wright, Abi Matthews, Rhylee Chuculate, and Emma Teague. Back Row: Victor Childs, Nathan Allen, Ben Schaus, Kelsea Poindexter, and Sam Hair.