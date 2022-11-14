Keys Speech, Debate takes 1st in 4A invitational

The Keys High School Speech and Debate team earned first in sweepstakes in the 4A invitational held at Riverfield Day School in Tulsa on Nov. 11-12.
The team held a 30 point lead over the other nine schools in that division.
"It is a great place to start," said Coach Jessica Matthews.
The team had several who reached finals. Thirteen events from Keys qualified for the regional tournament in March.
Students competed in two styles of debate on Friday, Nov. 11, and in seven acting events and four public speaking events on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The following Keys teammates qualified for the regional tournament in their respective events:
• In policy debate, Emma Teague and Lacey Laymon placed first, while Keegan Lindholm, Reagan Wright, and Nathan Allen placed fourth and Rhylee Chuculate and Meadow Deem placed third.
• In dramatic interpretation acting, Lacey Laymon placed third and Meadow Deem placed second.
• In humorous interpretation acting, Nathan Allen placed first, in monologue acting Samuel Hair placed first.
• In original oratory speaking, Abi Matthews placed third.
• In prose interpretation, Keys swept first through third with Riley Thomas in third, Rhylee Chuculate in second, and Nathan Allen in first.
• In standard oratory speakin, Keys students swept the event first through third, with Pammala Burney in third, Gillian Howe in second, and Ella Green in first.
The team will continue its invitational journey at Mounds next.
