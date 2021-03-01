On Feb. 25-27, the Keys Speech and Debate went to their last virtual invitational tournament offered by Verdigris.
In 4A, Nathan Erwin placed first in prose, Carlee Gideon placed fourth in poetry, and Braden Mensack placed first in Lincoln Douglas debate.
There were 23 schools in attendance. Keys placed second overall. In the Champion division, Keys had nearly 20 events go to finals.
In the acting division, these competitors advanced: in dramatic duet acting, Charlee Day and Marisha Allison placed seventh, and Jaycee Gideon and Benjamin Schaus placed second; in dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon placed seventh, Charlee Day placed fifth; in humorous duet acting, Abigail Matthews and Jaycee Gideon placed fourth; in humorous interpretation, Jordan Andrews placed sixth, and Benjamin Schaus placed fifth; and in poetry, Jordan Andrews placed second.
In the public speaking division, these competitors advanced: original oratory, Reagan Wright placed seventh, Carlee Gideon third, and Charlee Day second; in standard oratory, Jaycee Gideon placed eighth, Abigail Matthews fifth, and Lacey Laymon second; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Reagan Wright placed eighth, and Kelsea Poindexter placed seventh.
In policy debate, Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague placed fourth, and Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright placed third.
The next stop for this team is the Northeast Regional tournament online, March 24-27.
