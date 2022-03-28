Keys speech, debate team en route to State

The Keys Speech and Debate Team, coached by Jessica Mathews, took 28 events to the Northeast Regional tournament. They advanced 22 of those events to finals. The team is the 22 Northeast 4A Regional Champion bracket.
Keys has 14 events that are statebound in one week, with eight events that are alternates. Alternates will move in if qualifiers are not able to compete.
The following students earned the champ trophy for going to finals: In domestic extemporaneous speaking, Jaycee Gideon is an alternate; in dramatic duet, Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate are alternates, Abi Matthews and Reagan Wright are fourth; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Victor Childs is an alternate, while Kelsea Poindexter is the regional runner-up; in humorous duet acting, Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen are the runners-up; in humorous interpretation, Ashton Deardeuff is an alternate and Ben Schaus placed third; in Lincoln Douglas debate, Victor Childs is an alternate; in monologue acting, Sam Hair placed fifth; in original oratory, Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright are alternates, and Abi Matthews placed fourth; in prose, Nathan Allen placed third and Lacey Laymon is the Regional runner-up; in standard oratory, Emma Teague is an alternate, Lacey Laymon placed fourth, and Abi Matthews is the regional runner-up; in policy debate, Keys swept first through fourth as they advance to State: fourth were Ben Schaus and Nathan Allen, third were Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate, and the Regional runners-up are Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague, with the Regional champions being Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright.
State is in one week in a blended virtual and in-person tournament at The University of Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.