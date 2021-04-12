Keys Speech, Debate team is Academic State chap

The Keys Speech and Debate team, coached by Jessica Matthews, is the 2020-2021 Academic State champion. The team placed third overall for finalists' sweepstakes points out of 22 4A schools that qualified.
The following students were state finalists in acting: in dramatic duet, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day, third place; in humorous duet, Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews, eighth, and Abigail Matthews and Jaycee Gideon, seventh; in humorous interpretation, Jordan Andrews, state champion; in poetry interpretation, Marisha Allison fifth, and Jordan Andrews state runner-up.
In speaking events, these are the Keys finalists: in standard oratory, Lacey Laymon, fifth, and Abigail Matthews, state runner-up.
In debate events, these are the Keys finalists: in policy debate, debating changes to the criminal justice system, Reagan Wright and Kelsea Poindexter, eighth, and Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague, fourth. It should be noted the policy teams joined debate their spring semester and breaking top four were freshmen. In Lincoln Douglas, with only one round lost, Braden Mensack is the runner-up.
Matthews is proud of her teammates for competing in such weird times. Their entire season was virtual due to this pandemic. The Cougars were three points away from a state runner-up title. They now have 10 state trophies, only given to the top four teams at state, a total of 34 all state recipients for placing first in their respective events.
"The work is worth it. The students are incredible and will change the world. They have already changed mine," said Matthews.
