The Keys Speech and Debate team entered six events in the Sequoyah Virtual Invitational tournament, which was held Jan. 28-29.
They received hardware in each of those events. In 4-A, humorous interpretation, Ashton Deadeuff placed second; in 4A original oratory, Abi Matthews placed second; in Champs prose, Lacey Laymon placed second and Nathan Allen placed first; and in Champs standard oratory speaking, Abi Matthews placed first.
The team will compete virtually through Poteau next weekend.
