Keys Speech, Debate wins NE 4A championionship

The Keys Speech and Debate team, coached by Jessica Matthews, is the Northeast 4A OSSAA Regional champion team.
They had 49 entries in the 14 OSSAA sanctioned speaking, acting, and debate events. They advanced 41 of those to finals, breaking a school record. Keys earned 28 event qualifications to state with 13 alternate events. Keys championed with 78 point lead against 10 other schools in their division. At Regionals, Keys had nine of the Regional champions in the actual events.
Keys accolades include: in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Braden Mensack with second, Hawk DIlldine with fourth, and Sam Hair as an alternate; in dramatic duet acting, Abigail Matthews and Ella Green were Regional champions, Meadow Deem and Pam Burney won fourth; in dramatic interpretation, Lacey Laymon won fourth, Meadow Deem was an alternate; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Victor Childs was the Regional champion, Triston McCollum was an alternate; in humorous duet acting, Nathan Allen and Rhylee Chuculate were Regional champions, Maggie Dickerson and Riley Thomas won second; in humorous interpretation, Nathan Allen was the Regional champion, Maggie Dickerson won fourth, Riley Peevy and Triston McCollum were alternates; in Lincoln Douglas debate, Braden Mensack won third, Victor Childs won fifth, and Angel Maldonado was an alternate; in monologue acting, Sam Hair was the Regional champion, Ella Green won second, Rhylee Chuculate won third; in original oratory, Abigail Matthews was the Regional champion; in poetry, Sam Hair was the Regional champion, Abigail Matthews was an alternate; in policy debate, Emma Teague and Lacey Laymon were the Regional champions, Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate won second, Hawk Dilldine and Reagan Wright won fourth; in prose, Nathan Allen was the Regional champion, Riley Thomas won second, Riley Peevy won third, and Gracie Landaverde won fourth; in public forum debate, Gracie Landaverde and Riley Thomas won fourth, Pam Burney and Gillian Howe won fifth, Ciera Baldree and Maggie Dickerson were alternates; in standard oratory, Pam Burney won Regional champion, Ciera Baldree was second, Ellla Green and Gillian Howe were alternates.
The State tournament will be held at the University of Tulsa April 13-15, when Keys will compete against 21 other 4A schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.