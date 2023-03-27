Keys Speech, Debate wins NE 4A championionship

The Keys Speech and Debate team pose for a photo after the Northeast 4A OSSAA Regional tournament. From left, front row, are: Gillian Howe, Pam Burney, Abi Matthews, Rhylee Chuculate, Emma Teague, Riley Thomas, Riley Peevy, and Hannah Brunk. Middle row: Ella Green, Meadow Deem, Reagan Wright, Gracie Landaverde, and Maggie Dickerson. Back row: Nathan Allen, Lacey Laymon, Braden Mensack, Triston McCollum, Victor Childs, Angel Maldonado, Hawk Dilldine, and Sam Hair.