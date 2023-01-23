Keys Speech, Debate wins two divisons

The Keys Speech and Debate team traveled to Muldrow Jan. 13-14 to compete in both their class for regional qualifications and in the championship division against all classes.
Keys brought home the sweepstakes trophy in both divisions; championing in both 4A and the championship division.
"We are headed in the right direction," said Coach Jessica Matthews.
Keys won the 4A division with 63 points, while Byng was second with 48. Keys won the championship division with 82 points, while Riverfield placed second with 19 points. Keys gained nine new qualifications for regionals and several accolades in champs.
In 4A, qualifying for the regional tournament in March are: in domestic extemporaneous speaking Lacey Laymon placed second; in dramatic duet acting Pam Burney and Meadow Deem placed first; in dramatic interpretation acting Reagan Wright placed third; in foreign extemporaneous acting Angel Maldonado took fourth; in humorous duet acting Nathan Allen and Rhylee Chuculate placed first; in poetry acting Lacey Laymon placed second and Sam Hair took first; in policy debate Nathan Allen and Reagan Wright placed first; and in prose acting Gillian Howe took first place.
In the championship division, the following people received medals: in dramatic duet acting Abi Matthews and Ella Green placed first; in dramatic interpretation Gracie Landaverde took second and Meadow Deem placed first; in foreign extemporaneous speaking Meadow Deem placed third; in humorous interpretation acting Riley Peevy took third and Nathan Allen placed first; in Lincoln Douglas debate Victor Childs placed second; in original oratory speaking Abi Matthews placed third; in prose acting Riley Thomas placed third and Nathan Allen took first; and in standard oratory speaking Pam Burney placed second and Ella Green took first.
Keys will compete the weekend of Jan. 28 at Sequoyah.
