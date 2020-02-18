Keys speech, drama, debate places at Haskell tourney

Keys High School speech, drama, and debate gained three more qualifications in 4A at the Haskell invitational on Feb. 15. In Champs, there were 13 schools. Keys did not have debate due to conflicts and still took first place in overall sweepstakes with acting and speaking events.
In 4A, Bindie Copeland placed second. Hayden Thomas took third in dramatic interpretation and first in standard oratory speaking.
In the championship acting division the following people went to finals: Harley Handle and Hayden Thomas, third, Bindie Copeland and Charlee Day, second; Jordan Andrews and Brody Teague, second; and Jaylee Steinberg and Charlee Day, first; in humorous interpretation, Benjamin Schaus, eighth, and Jaylee Steinberg, second; in monologue acting, Jaylee Steinberg, fourth, and Harley Handle, second; in poetry, Jordan Andrews, eighth, Marisha Allison, seventh, Anna Blankenship, third, and Jaylee Steinberg, second; and in prose, Harley Handle, second.
In public speaking events in champs: foreign extemporaneous, Ethan Dunson, sixth, and Brody Teague, third; and in original oratory, Bindie Copeland, fourth, and Charlee Day, first.
