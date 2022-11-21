Keys Speech, Drama, Debate team wins Mounds invitational

The Keys Speech, Drama, Debate team will return to competing in December at Muskogee. First row, from left are: Rhylee Chuculate, Abi Matthews, Pam Burney, Gabi Brown, Riley Thomas, and Gracie Landaverde. Second row: Ciera Baldree, Ella Green, Meadow Deem, Lacey Laymon, Emma Teague, Riley Peevy, Maggie Dickerson, Hawk Dilldine, and Angel Maldonado. Third row: Nathan Allen, Reagan Wright, Gillian How, Triston McCollum, Joshua Flute, Keegan Lindholm, Victor Childs, and Samuel Hawk. Not pictured is Braden Mensack and Hannah Brunk.