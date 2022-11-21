Keys Speech, Drama, Debate team wins Mounds invitational

Keys Speech, Drama, Debate team won again at the Mounds invitational Nov. 18-19.
The team had a 26-point lead in the 4A sweepstakes division, and they qualified in 13 new Regional tournament categories.
"We are in a good place; we aren't afraid to get out of our comfort zones," said Coach Jessica Matthews.
The team is competing in seven acting events, four public speaking events – two of which are like writing a research report in 30 minutes about current events– and competing in two styles of debate. One style, Lincoln Douglas changes topics every two months. The current topic is debating both sides of the resolution dealing with whether the People's Republic of China should value economic growth over environmental protection. The other style of debate, policy, has a resolution that stays the same all year.
"It is ever so relevant," said Matthews. "Students are preparing cases for and against sharing security cooperation with NATO. Debate requires students to know so much about real world situations. It is always interesting to learn with them."
The team will continue its journey at Muskogee in December.
At the Mounds tournament, the following Keys Cougars medaled and/or qualified for regionals, with some already being qualified: in policy debate, partners Meadow Deem and Rhylee Chuculate placed second; in dramatic duet acting, partners Reagan Wright and Hawk Dilldine qualified in seventh; in dramatic interpretation acting, Hawk Dilldine qualified in sixth, Gracie Landaverde qualified in fourth, Lacey Laymon placed second, and Meadow Deem placed first; in foreign extemporaneous speaking Victor Childs qualified and placed first; in humorous duet acting, partners Maggie Dickerson and Riley Thomas qualified in fourth; in Lincoln Douglas debate, Victor Childs qualifies and placed second, Braden Mensack qualifies and placed first; in monologue acting, Ella Green qualified in fourth, Samuel Hair placed second, and Rhylee Chuculate placed first; in original oratory speaking, Reagan Wright qualified in fourth, Abigail Matthews placed second; in prose interpretation Riley Peevy qualified in fifth, Gracie Landaverde qualified and placed third, Nathan Allen placed second; in humorous interpretation, Riley Peevy qualified in fourth, Nathan Allen placed first; and in standard oratory speaking, Angel Maldonado qualified in fifth, Ciera Baldree qualified and placed third, and Ella Green placed second.
