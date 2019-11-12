The Keys High School Speech, Drama, and Debate team, coached by Jessica Matthews, has seen success at recent competitions.
KHS placed second out of eight in the invitational tournament at Riverfield on Nov. 1-2, with eight qualifications for regionals and two additional trophies in 4A for best debater, Brody Teague, and best actress, Jaylee Steinberg.
Students who went to finals: in dramatic interpretation, Marisha Allison placed fourth, and Gwen Childs qualified for regionals with second; in foreign extemporaneous, Bindie Copeland placed fifth; in humorous interpretation, Jordan Andrews scored first with straight 1's in prelims and finals; in monologue, Gwen Childs qualified to regionals with third, and Jaylee Steinberg qualified with first; in original oratory, Charlee Day placed sixth, and Bindie Copeland placed fourth; in poetry, Keys swept the event with third place going to Marisha Allison, second to Jordan Andrews, and first to Jaylee Steinberg; in standard oratory, in eighth place was Kelsea Poindexter, and sixth was Taryn Martin; in policy debate, Justus and Ethan Dunson placed fourth, and Brody Teague, Madison Christie and Anna Blankenship went undefeated for first; and in public forum debate, Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland placed fourth.
The Speech, Drama, and Debate team won first place with 127 points for finalists in 4A at the Muskogee Little Nationals Nov. 8-9. Verdigris took second with 72 points, and TSAS with 39.
Keys has new regional qualifiers and those received new medals in the following events: in public forum debate, Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland placed third; in dramatic duet acting, Charlee Day and Bindie Copeland championed for first; in dramatic interpretion acting, Marisha Allison placed third, and Gwen Childs was first; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Justus Haney placed fourth, Ethan Dunson second, and Brody Teague championed for first; in humorous duet acting, Brody Teague and Jordan Andrews medaled second, and Marisha Allison and Harley Handle championed for first; in humorous interpretation acting, Jordan Andrews placed first, again, with straight 1s from judges; in monologue acting, Breeanna Ford placed third at her first tournament, Gwen Childs second, and Jaylee Steinberg placed first again; in original oratory speaking, Bindie Copeland placed second with her oratory about the history of women, and Charlee Day placed first with her oratory about praise addictions; in poetry acting, Keys swept the event with A. Blakenship placing fourth, Marisha Allison third, Jordan Andrews second, and Jaylee Steinberg first; in prose acting, Breeanna Ford earned second, and Harley Handle placed first; in standard oratory speaking, Keys swept again with Kelsea Poindexter in third, Taryn Martin second, and Gwen Childs first; in policy debate, Kelsea Poindexter, Justus Haney, and Ethan Dunson got second, and Brody Teague, A. Blankenship, and Madison Christie first.
"I look forward to 'student growth,'" said Coach Matthews. "Keys would like to thank the administration, community and parents for their support."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.