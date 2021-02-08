The Keys High School Speech and Debate team competed virtually on Feb. 4-6 in the Prague invitational. Keys entered two events in 4A and the rest in Champs against 3-5A.
In 4A prose, Nathan Erwin placed fifth, and Braden Mensack placed third.
In the Champ division acting events, the following people went to finals and earn points towards sweepstakes: in dramatic duet acting, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day placed third, Jaycee Gideon and Benjamin Schaus second; in dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon placed fourth; in humorous duet, Abigail Matthews and Jaycee Gideon placed third, Benjamin Schaus and Nathan Erwin second, and Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews first. It should be noted that Marisha and Jordan have placed first in HD all year long. In humorous interpretation, Nathan Erwin placed eighth, and Jordan Andrews fourth; in monologue acting, Allison Phillips placed eighth, and Carlee Gideon sixth. In poetry, Jordan Andrews placed first; in prose, Allison Phillps placed third.
In Champ public speaking events, the following placed in finals: in original oratory, Kelsea Poindexter placed sixth, Charlee Day, second, and Carlee Gideon placed first. In standard oratory, Lacey Laymon placed fifth, Abigail Matthews third, Emma Teague second, and Jaycee Gideon first. In foreign extemp, Reagan Wright placed fourth, and Kelsea Poindexter third.
In Champ policy debate, Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague placed third, and Reagan Wright and Kelsea Poindexter second.
Keys won first in the Champ division for overall points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.