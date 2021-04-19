Keys students enjoy Newspapers In Education

Keys Elementary School students in Jamie Brewer's third-grade class took some time to enjoy the Tahlequah Daily Press during class.
Educator Sarah Williams said Keys Public Schools is thankful for the newspaper donations.
"It comes as no surprise that they loved them," said Williams. "Thanks for the experience. You created future newspaper readers."
The Daily Press participates in the Newspapers in Education program, donating print editions to schools in Cherokee County.
