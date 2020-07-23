By BRIAN KING
The Keys School Board announced that students will be able to choose from two methods of instruction: blended or virtual. Because all students will engage in virtual learning, the board is requiring that each student have a personal device.
The families of students are encouraged to secure their devices sooner rather than later. Devices must be capable of using the current version of Google Chrome. To facilitate this requirement, the Keys Public School Board has purchased a limited supply of Chromebooks, so families that desire one must act quickly.
Students who use this service will pay an annual maintenance fee of $30-40, depending on the device. Students can also purchase devices for no more than $330.
This is the first time that Keys Public School has required students to have electronic devices, and the school board is trying to get an accurate count of how many students are still in need. The board encourages families to contact Denise Rucker, drucker@kpscougars.org, to inform the school board whether their student will require a device.
Students who are Cherokee Nation citizens and do not have a device are encouraged to contact Cherokee Nation, as they are offering grants for students to fulfill this requirement. For more information, visit http://kpscougars.org/news/what_s_new/indian_education_parent_committee_meeting.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the high school.
