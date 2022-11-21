Keys students place at Northeast District AFR Speech Contest

SAPULPA— Eight Keys students placed in their respective categories at the American Farmers and Ranchers Northeast District Speech Contest, held in Sapulpa Nov. 8.
Three Keys students placed in the Novice AFR/OFU category including Blakely Bronsert with first, Eli Hamby with second, and Rylynn Bronsertwith third; Three students place in the Intermediate AFR/OFU category including Dankina Spaulding with second, Gracie Landaverde with third, and Charlotte White with fourth; Ebbie Malott placed third in the Junior AFR/OFU; and Kylie Forrest placed fifth in the Intermediate Natural Resources.
This marks the 77th year of the statewide contest. The event has gone through many changes over the years, but has always maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Agricultural Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Agri-Science. All students, grades fourth through twelfth, are eligible to compete.
Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR district speech contests this season, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest, held Dec. 3 at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 77th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”
The AFR Annual Speech Contest is just one of many AFR Youth Program traditions. The organization also hosts a youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, livestock judging and grading competitions, and many other development opportunities. For more information on this contest or other AFR Youth Program projects, contact AFR Youth Development Coordinator Tailor Atkinson at 405-218-5566 or tailor.atkinson@afrmic.com.
AFR Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR provides educational, legislative, and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. The organization is actively supportive of the state’s agricultural industry and rural population, with membership consisting of farmers actively involved in production agriculture and non-farmers adding their voice in support of AFR principles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.