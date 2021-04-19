OKLAHOMA CITY — Ag in the Classroom recently wrapped up their 2021 Ag Day Poster Contest with over 1,500 students participating. Students across the state could submit posters they created depicting the theme for the year.
This year’s theme for the contest was #AgDoesntStop, a hashtag coined by Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur in early 2020 as the pandemic began to devastate the agriculture industry in Oklahoma.
The first- through third-place students were recognized at their schools by state AITC coordinators. They each received a framed version of their artwork, a medal and gift card sponsored by the Oklahoma Beef Council, and citations from their legislators.
Area students who placed in their grade divisions include two from Keys Public Schools: Chante James, a seventh-grader, placed second; and Elizabeth Holland, an eighth-grader, placed third.
For more information about Ag in the Classroom and to see some of the winning artwork, visit http://www.agclassroom.org/ok.
