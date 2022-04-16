Keys students prep for end-of-year testing

Keys Public Schools is preparing for end-of-the year state testing, and administrators are confident the district will finish out the year with strong marks.
"We are progress monitoring at the elementary and middle," said Tami Woods, KPS principal for the elementary and middle school.
She is concerned that this year, the state has scheduled its tests later in the season. Students will test around May 15. She has found that students perform best in the morning, so she is preparing start times early.
A challenge of having standardized tests so late in the year is that it does not give the district a lot of buffer room, especially for students who study virtually.
"Our progress monitoring is strong. My concern is that the window is opening later. Scheduling will have to be very precise. Every bit of time is squeezed in," said Woods. "I think that's a concern for administrators across the state. That window is more narrow. It will affect home learners."
On the other hand, children will have more time to prepare for tests. She recommends parents spend some time every day reading to their student learners.
The night before testing, parents should encourage kids to eat well and get to bed early. Breakfast will be provided by the school, and snacks will be offered to curb the mid-morning munchies.
Woods said performing optimally is important for educators.
"You have to have some way to measure how kids are gaining. All kids can learn and grow at different rates, but we have to have some way to fill the gaps in their learning and be prescriptive," she said.
In the end, she also recognized it is simply a snapshot in time, and that tests don't tell the extent of a student's capability.
Tests are also important because they make up a district's report card, which is used by parents when deciding where to send their students for school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.