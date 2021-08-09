Last week, Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods called a meeting with his staff, during which he addressed safety protocols for the upcoming year. With the recent spike in COVID cases over the past month, and a state restriction that will not allow KPS to mandate mask-wearing, Woods feels he has been left with few options.
"We had a good thing going for us last year," said Woods.
Last year, KPS mandated mask-wearing and implemented contact tracing and social-distancing policies. As a result, KPS did not experience any known case of student-to-student transmission.
This year will be a bit different, and given the circumstances, Woods sent a letter to parents, which was posted on the KPS Facebook page, urging students to wear masks in school.
"Keys Public Schools recognize that we are legally prohibited from requiring masks for students when we begin school next week; however, we do expect individuals to follow federal and expert guidance to keep each other safe," wrote Woods.
He explained that a number of staff and students have preexisting conditions, including a teacher who is recovering from cancer.
He is concerned the elimination of a mask mandate will endanger his staff, as well as students and their families.
"We have students attending our school who are diabetic and others who are immune-compromised. Our students did a fantastic job last year wearing face coverings, and following our mitigation strategies. We had zero virus spread within the school, and we were able to continue face-to-face learning all year," wrote Woods.
In his letter, he encouraged families to seek advice pertaining to COVID-19 from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, rather than Oklahoma politicians, who have regulated mask-wearing.
The AAP and the CDC both urge all individuals 2 and older to wear masks in school buildings.
Woods is encouraging families to support their children in wearing masks in school, understanding that as of now, he cannot require it.
"Wearing a face covering is a small thing to ask students to do, to protect our vulnerable students and faculty. I have full faith that once again everyone will follow this guidance of wearing face coverings at this time while the COVID numbers are high in Cherokee County," he wrote.
