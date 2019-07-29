Keys High School Student Wellness Action Team is advocating for healthy snacks in school vending machines.
Keys SWAT students researched healthy snacks that meet "smart snack" standards as outlined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
SWAT students provided a list of healthy, smart snack-approved choices to school administration in an effort to improve access to healthier foods in the school vending machines.
According to the USDA, smart snacks are important because more than one-fourth of kid's daily caloric intake come from snacks.
Furthermore, young people with healthier eating patterns are more likely to perform better academically.
Switching unhealthy snacks for healthy snacks is a simple way to make the healthy choice the easy choice.
For more information about healthy food choices, visit the Shape Your Future website at shapeyourfutureok.com, a program of Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Keys High School SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
