Keys SWAT forms fitness club

The Keys High School Student Wellness Action Team recognized a demand for their peers to have more opportunities to be physically active at school. This demand led to the formation and sustainability of an after-school fitness club taking place Monday through Friday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
The club is open to all students and staff who are interested in fitness. The club is structured for all levels of fitness with different types of activities, including dance, weight lifting, yoga, palates, and aerobics.
"The SWAT students understand the important role that physical activity plays in creating healthier bodies and minds" said Audra Stilwell, SWAT adult mentor. "The students know that daily activities and sports improve both self-esteem and academic achievement."
Students and staff contribute to the program by leading different activities daily.
For more information about opportunities to engage in physical activity visit Shapeyourfutureok.com.
Keys SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
