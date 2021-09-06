Keys Public Schools officials announced on Sunday, Sept. 5, that the district would return to face-to-face learning with a mask mandate on Tuesday Sept. 7.
KPS is the first Cherokee County school district to exercise the option after a judge temporarily blocked Senate Bill 658, which restricts school districts from mandating masks. Hulbert Public Schools had already defied that law.
Since starting school, Keys has experienced 40 positive COVID-19 cases, six of them staff members. That number exceeds all positive tests from last year, when masks were mandated throughout the entire year. Keys had quarantined the entire elementary school, the football team, and the cheerleading squad. Currently, 80 students are in quarantine.
“The last two weeks, Cherokee County has had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the state. I believe we must use every mitigation strategy at our disposal to protect students/staff in an all-out effort to continue face-to-face learning, and that includes requiring face coverings,” wrote Keys Superintendent Vol Woods on social media.
The school will also use other strategies to limit viral transmission, such as limiting the number of students who can eat together in one room, and restricting how many people are in hallways at a given time.
“When we return from our Labor Day Holiday Tuesday, September 7th, we will be requiring students and staff to wear face coverings the same as last year. We will offer exceptions for documented medical reasons or a district-approved exemption based on the educational or the social and emotional needs of the student,” said Woods.
Parents can request an exemption form at any of the school locations, the superintendent’s office, or can download one on Facebook. Any exemption form must be filled out and reviewed by the school nurse and administration before a student can enter the building without a face mask.
