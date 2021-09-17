KEYS - The Keys School Board met on Sept. 16, during which the principals gave administrative reports, and the board approved agenda items, including the hiring of Jennifer Champlain-Coley and TaLesha Newman as para-professionals, and Adam Molt as a special education instructor.
"We did our initial academic screenings for K-12. We built our student groups and remediation groups. We are revising our standards so we are honing our skills," said Tami Woods, principal of Keys Elementary School.
She was excited because the school has the technology to facilitate all of its teaching. All students at the school have devices, and all teachers have the technology they need inside their classrooms.
Steven Goss, principal and athletic director of Keys High School, attended the Crimson Summit, and in return, all Keys students will get to apply to The University of Oklahoma for free this year.
"Any one of our students who want to apply to OU, they'll waive their admissions. They have the Crimson promise where they will plug in gaps with fees," said Goss.
The high school is also investing in new scoreboards for the baseball and softball teams. The contract will go to Digital Scoreboards out of Florida, which will install one of the boards for free.
Goss is also thinking about moving the current basketball scoreboards into the new gym, and then buying new scoreboards for the old one.
Woods recommended organizing a Fall Festival, which was supported by the school board.
"We can do blowups. That would be a good community event. It would be safe because it would be outside. It will be Oct. 28. I'll organize it. We could do a hayride. I've had three or four churches call about it," she said.
The board approved purchase orders 167 through 286 and warrants 234 through 446 from the general fund. They voted to approve of purchase orders 14 through 23 and warrants 13 through 20 for the building fund, which are considered routine.
What's next
The next Keys School Board meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the high school.
