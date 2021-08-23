Keys Public School has placed Pre-K 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, kindergarten, and the third grade in quarantine after a number of students tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
"We received notification this afternoon that some students in the elementary schol have tested positive for COVID-19," wrote Vol Woods in a letter posted on Facebook.
Eight classes total are in quarantine. Four students are also in quarantine at the high school. According to Superintendent Vol Woods, it is likely that a number of students who tested positive were not wearing masks.
Kindergarten and third-graders will be placed on quarantine until Aug. 30. The 3- and 4-year olds can return on Aug. 31.
Tahlequah Public Schools announced on Monday, Aug. 23, that six students at Tahlequah High School have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as seven students and one staff member at Tahlequah Middle School, two students at Greenwood Elementary, and one student and one staff member at Cherokee Elementary.
Woodall Public Schools reported that two students tested positive on Friday Aug. 20.
