Keys Community Trash Day is set for Saturday, May 8, 1-5 p.m.
Volunteers are to meet at the old Armstrong Bank in Keys. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
For more information, call Gracee Walker at 918-822-5632.
TAHLEQUAH: Randall Lloyd Skinner 76, President of Tahlequah, Pryor and Wagoner Lumber Companies transitioned on April 28, 2021 services are pending. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
WELLING [mdash] James Troy Matlock 63 year old heavy equipment operator transitioned on April 25, 2021. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
