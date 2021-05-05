TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died April 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services May 6th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation May 5th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WELLING [mdash] Johnnie "Rusty" Younger III, 64 year old Custodian transitioned May 2, 2021. Services 10:00 am, Friday May 7, 2021 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH - Kathryn Mary Wilson 72 year old Administrative Assistant transitioned May 3, 2021, no services are planned. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
