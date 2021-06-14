Keys VFD seeking volunteers, mulling return of old program

The Keys fire chief said he is always welcoming those interested in joining the 28-volunteer department.
Yogi Cole, who has been with Keys VFD since it was established in 1984, said there are never enough volunteers.
“We never have enough as they come and go and we move on and things change,” said Cole, “We’re not requiring any training, but we do some sort of training every meeting, unless something keeps us from doing it.”
The Keys VFD covers up to 70 square miles of area in and around Lake Tenkiller.
“Most of our district is a Park Hill address, and then there’s a Tahlequah address that is down Stone Chapel Road. Our district goes from 810 Road on State Highway 82. South would cover basically the entire west side of the lake all the way down to Tenkiller Harbor,” said Cole.
KVFD covers Camp Gruber up to the area of Stone Chapel Road where it meet up with Woodall Fire Department.
Cole said his crew averages anywhere from 250-315 calls a year, and had been paged out to 87 calls as of Monday, June 15.
“It depends on the call type; the majority of structure fires are doing to be in the wintertime, when fireplaces and wood stoves are involved. In the very heat of the summer, the electrical systems are stressed because of the air conditioning,” said Cole.
Firefighters are typically paged out to grass fires from February to April, when the winds are strong and the grass is dry.
“If it gets really dry — usually in July, August, and September — those [fires] can jump up again and it just depends on how dry it gets,” said Cole.
The chief said volunteers respond to vehicle crashes around the lake during the spring, summer, weekends, and holidays.
Cole said KVFD limited the number of medical calls during the course of the pandemic.
“There was a considerable amount of calls that didn’t really need a first responder, medically, but it’s good for the community and good for the department to provide a service to their citizens and their area. We didn’t want to eliminate anything where somebody needed us,” he said.
The department is equipped with five engine trucks, four tanker trucks, and two brush trucks.
“We bought an engine, which is actually a 1998 model that replaced a 1975 model we bought in North Carolina. It’s a nice, low-mileage, clean truck that has been a great asset for us,” said Cole.
KVFD hosts an required annual meeting during which most property owners gather.
“We’ll have a dinner and let members of our community know what we’re doing, what we’re trying to do, the goals we have, and what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Cole.
The department works with the Keys School District, participating in a carnival and a mock-extrication for the senior class.
Cole said he would like to bring back a program wherein KVFD hands out and installs smoke detectors for the community.
“I’m currently working on a source to acquire some smoke detectors so we can restart that program. It’s awesome; it’s just that we don’t have the funding to purchase them. But there have been times that different entities would provide us with some, and we’ll offer them to people who don’t have one,” said Cole.
The fire chief boasted about those who are part of or have been part of the KVFD.
“They care about what they do and we do everything that we possibly can to help the people in our community,” said Cole.
Get involved
For those interested in volunteering for the KVFD, call 918-456-8093.
