The Keys Public School Board met on Nov. 11, when members made an agreement with Woodall Public Schools to launch a cooperative activities program for junior high baseball.
Because Woodall is a dependent school district, it is unable to field a team.
"Since they don't offer baseball, they can play with our kids. This will affect seventh and eighth grades," said Keys Superintendent Vol Woods.
Over the past few years, Keys has undergone a series of construction projects, some of which have eaten away at the grass on its campuses. This week, sod went down at the elementary school, and the board members complimented that.
The board is hoping to soon vote on the installation of new scoreboards. A new one will be placed in the high school gym, and then the existing one will be moved to the new annex gym. Afterward, the district will purchase two more, one for the baseball field and another for the softball field. They are still taking bids for the project.
"I'm hoping to get this other bid in. The other good news is we're going to have $80,000 in the bond fund. We can use it for our scoreboards. That will take a big chunk out," said Woods.
Keys Elementary School Principal Tami Woods presented her report, saying she is interested in making a quarantine classroom that would allow students to work in the middle of quarantine.
"Our numbers are low right now. We have had one positive case," said Woods "We don't want to adversely affect the academics of our students. They would eat separately and recess separately."
She said this change would allow students to stay at school, and that it has been received well by parents and teachers. Students who test positive will not be able to quarantine in school.
"I haven't had any backlash," she said.
Board member Jerry Hooper agreed.
"Parents should be receptive because they won't have to worry about where their kids will go during the day," he said.
The board approved consent agenda items including purchase orders from the general fund, building fund, and bond fund. They also agreed on a lease-purchase agreement with Carson Community Bank for the purchase of an activity bus.
What's next
The KPS School Board will meet on Dec. 9 at the high school.
