KHS debate takes first at Winterfest

Keys High School Speech and Debate team competed in the Oologah Winterfest in the regional qualifying division of 4A and the championship division of 3A to 5A teams hoping for one more ballot and bragging rights.
At this touney, Keys vied against teams as close as Sequoyah High School and as far away as Marlow, the state's reigning champions. Keys placed first in both divisions.
In 4A, the following students competed in finals: in public forum debate, Nathan Erwin and Reagan Wright, fourth, and Bindie Copeland and Braden Mensack placed first and earned the top speaker points for the tournament; in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Braden Mensack placed second; in dramatic duet acting, Jacey Gideon and Ben Schaus placed fourth; in dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon took fifth; in humorous interpretation, Rosey Martinez was second, and Nathan Erwin first; in monologue, Emma Teague placed fifth, Carlee Gideon fourth, Bindie Copeland third, Hayden Thomas second, and Allison Phillips first; in poetry, Hayden Thomas placed second, and Marisha Allison first; and in standard oratory speaking, Emma Teague placed sixth, and Braden Mensack fifth.
In Championship division, these Keys students vied in finals: in dramatic duet acting, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day placed first; dramatic interpretation, Hayden Thomas placed second; foreign extemporaneous speaking, Reagan Wright placed eighth, and Bindie Copeland fourth; humorous duet acting, Keys swept top three with Abigail Matthews and Rosey Martinez placing third, Nathan Erwin and Benjamin Schaus second, and Marisha Allison and Jordan Andrews first; humorous interpretation, Hayden Thomas placed second; original oratory speaking, Charlee Day placed third; poetry, Jordan Andrews placed first; prose acting, Allison Phillips fourth; and standard oratory speaking for freshmen and sophomores, Abigail Matthews placed fifth, Lacey Laymon third, and Jaycee Gideon second.
The team will continue next semester, seekings a 10th state trophy in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.