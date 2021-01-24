On Jan. 14-16 Keys High School Speech and Debate competed in another virtual competitive acting, speaking, and debate tournament.
Keys adds 10 new regional qualifications with 14 new medals in the 4A division. They also competed in the champ division advancing 18 events to finals.
In 4A, the following people have earned a spot at regionals: in public forum debate, Charlee Day and Braden Mensack, with Day winning the best speaker award, as well; in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Kelsea Poindexter placed first; in dramatic duet acting, Jaycee Gideon and Benjamin Schaus placed first; in dramatic interpretation, Carlee Gideon placed first; in monologue acting, Emma Teague placed first; in original oratory speaking, Kelsea Poindexter placed first; in prose acting, Lacey Laymon placed second; in standard oratory speaking, Emma Teague placed third; and in policy debate, Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague placed third, and Reagan Wright and Kelsea Poindexter second.
In the champ division, a division for any student from any classification to compete for judge input and bragging rights, Keys advanced the following: Braden Mensack, sixth, domestic extemporaneous speaking; Marisha Allison and Charlee Day, first, dramatic duet; Abigail Matthews and Rosey Martinezp placed fifth, Ben Schaus and Nathan Erwin third, and Marisha Allison and Jordan first in humorous duet acting; Rosey Martinez placed seventh, Benjamin Schaus sixth, and Nathan Erwin fourth in humorous interpretation; Allison Phillips, third, monologue; Reagan Wright placed sixth, Carlee Gideon fourth, and Charlee Day third in original oratory speaking; Jordan Andrews place eighth and Marisha Allison fourth in poetry; Abigail Matthews placed fourth, Lacey Laymon third, and Jaycee Gideon first in standard oratory; and in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Reagan Wright placed first.
The team has more opportunities before the OSSAA regional and state tournaments. Coach Jessica Matthews is extremely proud of their progress.
